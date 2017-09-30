Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Duke Energy Corp earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.9307040218245 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE DUK) traded down 0.40% during trading on Friday, reaching $83.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,384,511 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $72.34 and a one year high of $88.40.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy Corp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Duke Energy Corp’s payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy Corp from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Duke Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.05.

In related news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,245.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

