Drive Shack (DS) & Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) Financial Comparison

Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) and Corrections Corp. of America (NYSE:CXW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Drive Shack and Corrections Corp. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 1 0 0 2.00 Corrections Corp. of America 0 1 3 0 2.75

Drive Shack currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.88%. Corrections Corp. of America has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Corrections Corp. of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corrections Corp. of America is more favorable than Drive Shack.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Drive Shack and Corrections Corp. of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $292.74 million 0.83 $8.22 million ($0.35) -10.31 Corrections Corp. of America $1.82 billion 1.74 $452.80 million $1.79 14.96

Corrections Corp. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Drive Shack. Drive Shack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corrections Corp. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Drive Shack and Corrections Corp. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -7.05% 25.92% 3.08% Corrections Corp. of America 11.62% 14.54% 6.51%

Volatility & Risk

Drive Shack has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corrections Corp. of America has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.8% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Corrections Corp. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Corrections Corp. of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Drive Shack pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Corrections Corp. of America pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Drive Shack pays out -68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corrections Corp. of America pays out 93.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Drive Shack has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Drive Shack is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Corrections Corp. of America beats Drive Shack on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc., formerly Newcastle Investment Corp., is a leisure company. The Company is an owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The Company’s portfolio consists of Drive Shack, which is engaged in developing nationwide network of golf entertainment venues; American Golf Corporation, which is a golf course company, and real estate-related assets. American Golf Corporation operates approximately 90 private, resort and public golf courses throughout the United States. It has a range of public and private golf courses in California, New York, and Georgia. It operates multiple facilities that provide golf, tennis, swimming and spa facilities, among others. Its online Pro Shop offers a range of golf gifts, such as personalized golf balls, golf luggage and accessories. Its public golf courses equipped with practice areas, golf shops, driving ranges, and food and beverage options.

About Corrections Corp. of America

CoreCivic, Inc., formerly Corrections Corporation of America, is a diversified government solutions company. The Company provides partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities and operates prison in the United States. The Company’s business offerings include CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Properties, and CoreCivic Community. The Company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and network of residential reentry centers. As of March 31, 2017, the Company owned or controlled 48 correctional and detention facilities, owned or controlled 27 residential reentry centers, and managed an additional 11 correctional and detention facilities owned by its government partners, with a total design capacity of approximately 88,400 beds in 20 states.

