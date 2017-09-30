Dow Chemical Co (DOW) Stake Lowered by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,191,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,158,905,000 after buying an additional 5,722,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,540,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,010,000 after buying an additional 130,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,503,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,078,000 after buying an additional 1,638,866 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,847,000 after buying an additional 3,066,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,592,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,160,000 after buying an additional 2,237,295 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) remained flat at $66.65 during midday trading on Friday. 43,802,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Dow Chemical Co has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.62.

