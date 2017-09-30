Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Position in Allergan PLC. (AGN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Allergan PLC. were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allergan PLC. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Standard Life Investments LTD grew its holdings in shares of Allergan PLC. by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 184,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,506 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Allergan PLC. by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 47,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan PLC. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allergan PLC. by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target (down from $286.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allergan PLC. from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allergan PLC. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.84.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE AGN) opened at 204.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.79 and its 200 day moving average is $236.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.18. Allergan PLC. has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $256.80.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.07. Allergan PLC. had a net margin of 79.17% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allergan PLC. will post $16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allergan PLC. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Allergan PLC.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

