Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Holdings Maintained by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC continued to hold its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.11% of Dorian LPG worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. Hadjipateras sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $1,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,037,020 shares in the company, valued at $15,379,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS AG set a $8.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) traded down 7.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. 227,104 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $368.80 million. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers.

