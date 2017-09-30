Dollarama Inc (DOL:CA) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Dollarama Inc (NASDAQ:DOL:CA) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

