Doliver Capital Advisors LP Buys New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 610,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 417.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 218,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 176,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. 2,496,227 shares of the company were exchanged. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $45.41 and a one year high of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). ONEOK had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ONEOK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

