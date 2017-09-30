Doliver Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 19,403 Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFJ. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $3,118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 145,850 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) traded up 0.75% on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,601 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks and income producing convertible securities.

