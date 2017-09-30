Doliver Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Vance Mun (EVN)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Mun (NYSE:EVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Mun in the second quarter worth $273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Mun in the second quarter worth $276,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Mun in the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Mun by 17.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Mun (EVN) remained flat at $12.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,557 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. Eaton Vance Mun has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.0541 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

Eaton Vance Mun Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust intends to make monthly distributions of net investment income to common shareholders, after payment of any dividends on any outstanding Auction Preferred Shares (APS) and Institutional MuniFund Term Preferred (iMTP) Shares.

