Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS AG

UBS AG upgraded shares of Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, 247wallst.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on Discovery Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Discovery Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.27.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ DISCA) traded down 0.47% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,297 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul J. Guagliardo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,243,300. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 556,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 192,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

