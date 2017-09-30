Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Diodes worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 50,610.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,471,000 after buying an additional 4,625,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,356,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,713,000 after buying an additional 165,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Diodes by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,986,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,822,000 after buying an additional 219,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Diodes by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after buying an additional 87,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sidoti began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, major shareholder Semiconductor Corp Lite-On sold 116,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $3,131,832.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,045,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,833,717.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $847,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 509,979 shares in the company, valued at $14,406,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,308 shares of company stock worth $9,359,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) opened at 29.93 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.15 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company’s products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers.

