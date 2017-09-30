Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $130.23 Million Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,102,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 122,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.13% of LG Display Co. worth $130,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display Co. in the second quarter valued at $680,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display Co. in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in LG Display Co. by 17.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 110,776 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LG Display Co. by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in LG Display Co. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded LG Display Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut LG Display Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. UBS AG cut LG Display Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.40 price target on shares of LG Display Co. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE LPL) opened at 13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

LG Display Co. Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diode and other display panel technologies. The Company manufactures display panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers and various other applications, including mobile devices.

