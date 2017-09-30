Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $127.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE DLR) traded up 1.87% on Tuesday, hitting $118.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,910 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of -0.01. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $127.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $565.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.93 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 21.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.21%.

In other news, insider Christopher Sharp sold 25,733 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $2,996,350.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,350.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 3,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

