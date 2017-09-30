DHX Media Ltd (DHXM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

DHX Media Ltd (NASDAQ:DHXM) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded DHX Media from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHX Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of DHX Media (NASDAQ DHXM) traded up 4.88% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 135,736 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $576.18 million, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. DHX Media has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DHX Media by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 889,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHX Media by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHX Media by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHX Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of DHX Media by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,636,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares during the period.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd is a Canada-based creator, producer, distributor, licensor and broadcaster of kids and family television and film productions. The Company develops, produces and distributes films and television programs for the domestic and international market, broadcasts films and television programs for the domestic markets, as well, the Company manages copyrights, licensing and brands for third parties.

