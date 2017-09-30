DHX MEDIA COM NPV (COMMON VOTING) (DMQHF) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

DHX MEDIA COM NPV (COMMON VOTING) (OTC:DMQHF) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHX MEDIA COM NPV (COMMON VOTING) in a note issued to investors on Monday. B. Riley analyst E. Wold expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHX MEDIA COM NPV (COMMON VOTING)’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of DHX MEDIA COM NPV (COMMON VOTING) from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DHX MEDIA COM NPV (OTC DMQHF) opened at 4.1881 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $561.18 million and a P/E ratio of 52.3512. DHX MEDIA COM NPV has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

