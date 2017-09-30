Dextera Surgical Inc. (DXTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dextera Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:DXTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,394,270 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 3,316,626 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Dextera Surgical (DXTR) opened at 0.2759 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Dextera Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.91 million.

Dextera Surgical (NASDAQ:DXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dextera Surgical will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its stake in Dextera Surgical by 64.7% in the second quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 987,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 388,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dextera Surgical by 1,380.6% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 369,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 344,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dextera Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dextera Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Dextera Surgical from $3.50 to $0.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on Dextera Surgical in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.80 price target for the company.

About Dextera Surgical

Dextera Surgical Inc, formerly Cardica, Inc, designs and manufactures stapling devices that enable the advancement of minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company is engaged in commercializing and developing its MicroCutter 5/80 stapler based on its staple-on-a-strip technology for use by thoracic, pediatric, bariatric, colorectal and general surgeons.

