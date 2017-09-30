DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Price Target Cut to $64.00

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen and Company from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s previous close.

DXCM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Get DexCom Inc. alerts:

DexCom (DXCM) traded up 7.669% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.925. 9,357,971 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $4.23 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. DexCom has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post ($0.79) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/dexcom-inc-dxcm-price-target-cut-to-64-00.html.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $123,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $100,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,223 shares of company stock worth $2,285,138. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DexCom by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.