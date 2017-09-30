Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Hold Rating for Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their hold rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Bank of America Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Vetr cut Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.19 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Get Bank of America Corporation alerts:

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) opened at 25.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $266.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $25.80. Bank of America Corporation also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 104,135 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 121% compared to the average volume of 47,125 put options.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Bank of America Corporation had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.81 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/deutsche-bank-ag-reiterates-hold-rating-for-bank-of-america-corporation-bac.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Bank of America Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Bank of America Corporation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of America Corporation news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $2,096,194.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 136,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 270,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $6,307,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.