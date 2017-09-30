Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates “CHF 62” Price Target for Lafargeholcim Ltd (LHN)

Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 62 price target on Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LHN. Citigroup Inc set a CHF 69 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. S&P Global set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 64 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group AG set a CHF 56 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 60.85.

Shares of Lafargeholcim (VTX LHN) opened at 56.60 on Tuesday. Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHK 49.09 and a 52 week high of CHK 60.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of CHK 57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of CHK 57.28. The company has a market capitalization of CHK 34.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim) is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. The Company has three product lines, such as Cement, which consists of clinker, cement and other cementitious materials; Aggregates, and Other construction materials and services, which consists of ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, trading and other products and services.

