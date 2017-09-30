Deutsche Bank AG Initiates Coverage on Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DY. BidaskClub lowered Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dycom Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Dycom Industries Inc. alerts:

Shares of Dycom Industries (DY) traded up 0.93% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 636,530 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.26. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post $4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Initiates Coverage on Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/deutsche-bank-ag-initiates-coverage-on-dycom-industries-inc-dy.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.