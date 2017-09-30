Denis Ricard Purchases 3,000 Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Stock

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) insider Denis Ricard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,240.00.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) opened at 56.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAG. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.11.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

