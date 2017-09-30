Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.36.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) opened at 1.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. Denbury Resources has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company’s market cap is $522.47 million.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.66 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post $0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Denbury Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Denbury Resources during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Denbury Resources during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Denbury Resources by 29.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 73,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Denbury Resources during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

