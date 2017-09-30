DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of DCT Industrial Trust worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCT Industrial Trust Inc alerts:

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) traded down 0.02% during trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 578,220 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 0.95. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $60.02.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. DCT Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.25%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/dct-industrial-trust-inc-dct-stake-boosted-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS AG lowered DCT Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

In related news, Director John C. Okeeffe sold 1,750 shares of DCT Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $101,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

Receive News & Ratings for DCT Industrial Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCT Industrial Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.