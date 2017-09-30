Dawson James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pulmatrix, Inc. (PULM)

Dawson James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) traded down 0.97% on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. 255,680 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $41.25 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 152.56% and a negative net margin of 3,328.91%. Analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post ($4.13) EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Pulmatrix worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s product pipeline is focused on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with lung disease, including cystic fibrosis.

