Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE DRI) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.78. 2,144,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $95.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post $4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 255.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

