D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $468,000 Holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSE:XLP) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 102,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) opened at 53.98 on Friday. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

