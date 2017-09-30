D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $428,000 Holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (CWB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (NYSE:CWB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (CWB) opened at 51.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $51.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.2019 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

