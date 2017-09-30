Cynthia G. Robbins Sells 1,931 Shares of Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Stock

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) insider Cynthia G. Robbins sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $179,196.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE CRM) opened at 93.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $88.31. The stock’s market capitalization is $67.14 billion. Salesforce.com Inc has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $98.22.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. Salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com Inc will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce.com by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce.com by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

