CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Holdings Lifted by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. CVS Health Corporation accounts for 1.9% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 366,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 561,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,062,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health Corporation alerts:

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118,095 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.98. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.92.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. CVS Health Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. ValuEngine cut CVS Health Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Vetr cut CVS Health Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.97 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on CVS Health Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/cvs-health-corporation-cvs-holdings-lifted-by-woodstock-corp.html.

In other news, CFO David M. Denton sold 237,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total value of $18,883,262.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,096 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,258 shares in the company, valued at $259,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,078 shares of company stock worth $56,650,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.