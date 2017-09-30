CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Position Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of CVB Financial Corporation worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CVB Financial Corporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in CVB Financial Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 53,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial Corporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in CVB Financial Corporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CVB Financial Corporation by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial Corporation alerts:

In other news, Director Anna Kan acquired 4,660 shares of CVB Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/cvb-financial-corporation-cvbf-position-increased-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

Shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) opened at 24.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.53. CVB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $24.63.

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. CVB Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corporation will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 target price on CVB Financial Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

CVB Financial Corporation Profile

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.