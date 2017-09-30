Cutera (CUTR) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.12

News headlines about Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cutera earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical device company an impact score of 45.1577721720962 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Cutera (NASDAQ CUTR) traded up 0.49% on Friday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 172,851 shares. Cutera has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $579.11 million, a P/E ratio of 88.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 million. Cutera had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cutera will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on CUTR. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cutera from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cutera from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other news, Director David B. Apfelberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $38,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Santilli sold 28,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $969,931.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,520. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

