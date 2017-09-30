Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,493 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Customers Bancorp worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 82,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 41,241 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 46.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after buying an additional 206,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp Inc alerts:

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE CUBI) opened at 32.62 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/customers-bancorp-inc-cubi-stake-raised-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc (Customers Bancorp) is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities through its subsidiary, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers through its branches and offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania (Bucks, Berks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia Counties), Rye Brook, Melville and New York, New York (Westchester, Suffolk and New York Counties), Hamilton, New Jersey (Mercer County), Providence, Rhode Island (Providence County), Portsmouth, New Hampshire (Rockingham County) and Boston, Massachusetts (Suffolk County).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.