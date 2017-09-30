Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) Holdings Boosted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International Corporation were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International Corporation news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,074.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crown Castle International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) traded down 0.56% on Friday, reaching $99.98. 2,217,086 shares of the company were exchanged. Crown Castle International Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.38 and a 12-month high of $108.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02.

Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Crown Castle International Corporation had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corporation will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Crown Castle International Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 304.00%.

About Crown Castle International Corporation

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

