Critical Contrast: Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR) vs. Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA)

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ: FSFR) and Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. alerts:

23.3% of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Capitala Finance Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Capitala Finance Corp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. and Capitala Finance Corp., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Capitala Finance Corp. 0 4 3 0 2.43

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Capitala Finance Corp. has a consensus target price of $14.89, suggesting a potential upside of 56.11%. Given Capitala Finance Corp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capitala Finance Corp. is more favorable than Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp..

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. and Capitala Finance Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. 29.89% 7.27% 3.83% Capitala Finance Corp. 8.91% 8.55% 3.66%

Dividends

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Capitala Finance Corp. pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.4%. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. pays out 161.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Capitala Finance Corp. pays out 458.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. and Capitala Finance Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. N/A N/A N/A $0.47 18.72 Capitala Finance Corp. N/A N/A N/A $0.34 28.06

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitala Finance Corp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitala Finance Corp. has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capitala Finance Corp. beats Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital. The Company invests in portfolio companies primarily in the form of senior loans. The Company invests in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company may also invest in unsecured loans, including subordinated loans, issued by private middle market companies, and senior and subordinated loans issued by public companies and equity investments. The senior loans that the Company targets have final maturities of 4 to 7 years. The Company seeks to invest in senior loans made primarily to private middle market companies. Fifth Street Management LLC is the investment advisor of the Company.

Capitala Finance Corp. Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Both directly and through its subsidiaries that are licensed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the Company offers financing to business owners, management teams and financial sponsors for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. The Company provides capital to lower and traditional middle-market companies in the United States, with a non-exclusive emphasis on the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. The Company invests in first lien, second lien and subordinated loans. The Company’s investment advisor is Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.