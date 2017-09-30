Critical Analysis: Tabula Rasa Healthcare (TRHC) & Its Peers

Tabula Rasa Healthcare (NASDAQ: TRHC) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Software & Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tabula Rasa Healthcare to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa Healthcare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa Healthcare -10.27% -9.58% -4.51% Tabula Rasa Healthcare Competitors -18.17% -11.81% -2.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Tabula Rasa Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Tabula Rasa Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tabula Rasa Healthcare and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa Healthcare $108.83 million $2.26 million -36.14 Tabula Rasa Healthcare Competitors $376.98 million $34.79 million 8.49

Tabula Rasa Healthcare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa Healthcare. Tabula Rasa Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa Healthcare and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa Healthcare 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tabula Rasa Healthcare Competitors 114 485 797 16 2.51

Tabula Rasa Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.47%. As a group, “Medical Software & Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.95%. Given Tabula Rasa Healthcare’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa Healthcare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Tabula Rasa Healthcare peers beat Tabula Rasa Healthcare on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc., is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs. It also provides risk adjustment services, which help its clients to properly characterize a patient’s acuity, or severity of health condition, and optimize the associated payments for care. The Company serves approximately 100 healthcare organizations that focus on populations with complex healthcare needs and extensive medication requirements. Its products and services are built around the Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix, or MRM Matrix.

