Critical Analysis: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) & Its Rivals

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “E-commerce & Auction Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Alibaba Group Holding Limited to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group Holding Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 28.77% 16.85% 10.63% Alibaba Group Holding Limited Competitors -1,537.85% -30.98% -7.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alibaba Group Holding Limited and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited $26.99 billion $11.17 billion 59.97 Alibaba Group Holding Limited Competitors $2.66 billion $891.38 million -31.65

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 1 1 30 1 2.94 Alibaba Group Holding Limited Competitors 116 735 1580 88 2.65

Alibaba Group Holding Limited currently has a consensus price target of $172.64, indicating a potential downside of 0.04%. As a group, “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies have a potential upside of 12.10%. Given Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group Holding Limited has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally. Its businesses consist of core commerce, cloud computing, mobile media and entertainment, and other innovation initiatives. Through investee affiliates, it also participates in the logistics and local services sectors. Retail commerce in China operated by the Company includes the China online commerce destination (Taobao Marketplace); the China third-party platform for brands and retailers (Tmall), and the sales and marketing platform for flash sales (Juhuasuan). Wholesale commerce in China operated by the Company includes the China domestic wholesale marketplace (1688.com) and the wholesale marketplace for global trade (Alibaba.com).

