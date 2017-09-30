Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 14.3% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 26.4% during the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corporation during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of Duke Energy Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,245.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE DUK) opened at 83.92 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.34 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.41.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Duke Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

