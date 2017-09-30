Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Carnival Corporation (CCL)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Carnival Corporation to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) traded up 0.31% during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,523 shares. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Carnival Corporation had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,637.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Carnival Corporation by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Corporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its position in Carnival Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Carnival Corporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Carnival Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation Company Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

