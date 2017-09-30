Cray (CRAY) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.06

News articles about Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cray earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.1565154470684 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cray in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Cray (CRAY) opened at 19.45 on Friday. Cray has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $781.05 million, a PE ratio of 290.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.34. Cray had a net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cray will post ($1.13) EPS for the current year.

About Cray

Cray Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other.

