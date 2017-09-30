Cowen and Company Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Splunk Inc. (SPLK)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) opened at 66.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. The firm’s market cap is $9.30 billion. Splunk has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $69.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $279.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.72 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 75.81% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post $0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Thomas M. Neustaetter sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $244,667.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,366.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ledger Susan St. sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $47,065.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,705,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,881 shares of company stock worth $37,078,452. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc (Splunk) is engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. Its offerings address diverse data sets that are referred to as big data and are specifically used for machine data.

