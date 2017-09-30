Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy Rating for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cowen and Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cowen and Company’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HASI. BidaskClub raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) opened at 24.37 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,518.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $120,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,344,956.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,696,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,408,000 after purchasing an additional 319,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,106 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,356,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the period. GCA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 967,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 132,368 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc makes debt and equity investments in sustainable infrastructure, including energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company focuses on providing preferred or senior level capital to sponsors and obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

