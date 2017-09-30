Cottage Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Home Depot, Inc. (The) comprises approximately 1.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Motco boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $5,027,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,816,079.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $1,633,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,810 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,717 shares of company stock worth $8,916,321 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.56. 3,467,426 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.05. Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $163.61.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.84 billion. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 192.30%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Vetr lowered shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.90.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

