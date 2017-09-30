Cott Corporation (COT) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,794 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of Cott Corporation worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cott Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cott Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cott Corporation by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cott Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cott Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000.

COT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cott Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Cott Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cott Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cott Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cott Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cott Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $89,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Monahan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) opened at 15.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. Cott Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company’s market cap is $2.09 billion.

Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). Cott Corporation had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Cott Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cott Corporation will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cott Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -23.30%.

About Cott Corporation

Cott Corp is a Canada-based company, which along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through five operating segments: Water & Coffee Solutions; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), Royal Crown International (RCI) and Mexico.

