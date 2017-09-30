Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Holdings Boosted by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.11 to $167.11 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ COST) traded up 0.24% on Friday, hitting $164.29. 1,852,282 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.08. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $183.18. Costco Wholesale Corporation also was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,031 put options on the company. This is an increase of 231% compared to the typical volume of 1,822 put options.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $477,120. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

