Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Cut to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has $183.04 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.40.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) traded up 0.24% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.29. 1,852,282 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average of $165.08. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $183.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Corporation also saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,031 put options on the company. This is an increase of 231% compared to the average volume of 1,822 put options.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $477,120. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,380,168,000 after purchasing an additional 937,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,905,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,983,097,000 after purchasing an additional 703,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,131,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,040,476,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,843,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,099,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,028,898,000 after purchasing an additional 177,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

