Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $262,000.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) opened at 32.83 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $36.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

OFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. The Company’s segments are Defense/IT Locations; Regional Office; operating wholesale data center, and other.

