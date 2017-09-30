ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTRV) Trading Up 5.2%

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 1,058,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 661,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

The stock’s market cap is $40.56 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.79% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of antiviral drugs for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The Company develops a range of compounds to treat HBV infection, which include CMX157 and CRV431. The Company is also developing an antiviral asset, FV-100.

