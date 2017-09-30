Contrasting Welltower (HCN) and Its Peers

Welltower (NYSE: HCN) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Healthcare REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Welltower to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 28.94% 8.74% 4.39% Welltower Competitors 38.21% 7.68% 3.77%

Volatility & Risk

Welltower has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower’s peers have a beta of 0.50, indicating that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Welltower and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $4.19 billion $2.05 billion 21.89 Welltower Competitors $863.81 million $523.61 million 39.23

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Welltower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Welltower and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 8 6 0 2.25 Welltower Competitors 205 848 686 12 2.29

Welltower presently has a consensus price target of $72.15, suggesting a potential upside of 2.67%. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies have a potential upside of 2.76%. Given Welltower’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Welltower has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Welltower pays out 108.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.2% and pay out 125.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Welltower has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Welltower peers beat Welltower on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. invests with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund real estate and infrastructure. The Company invests in seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It operates in three segments: triple-net, seniors housing operating and outpatient medical. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties. Its triple-net properties include independent living facilities, independent supportive living facilities (Canada), continuing care retirement communities, assisted living facilities, care homes with and without nursing (the United Kingdom), Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, long-term/post-acute care facilities and hospitals. Its outpatient medical properties include outpatient medical buildings.

