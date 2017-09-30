Contrasting Vericel Corporation (VCEL) & Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Vericel Corporation alerts:

Vericel Corporation has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericel Corporation and Catalyst Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation $53.77 million 3.66 -$20.03 million ($1.10) -5.45 Catalyst Biosciences $561,999.00 38.81 -$19.79 million ($17.78) -0.28

Catalyst Biosciences has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vericel Corporation. Vericel Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Catalyst Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vericel Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 384.19%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than Vericel Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Vericel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Vericel Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel Corporation and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation -50.27% N/A -59.46% Catalyst Biosciences -3,127.92% -92.61% -46.69%

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Catalyst Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericel Corporation Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development and commercialization of therapies that enable the body to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs to restore normal structure and function. The Company operates through the research, product development, manufacture and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases segment. Its autologous cell therapy products include Carticel (autologous cultured chondrocytes), which is an autologous chondrocyte implant for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts), which is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The Company is developing MACI, which is a third-generation autologous chondrocyte implant and ixmyelocel-T, which is a patient-specific multicellular therapy.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly Targacept, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness. The Company’s advanced program is a coagulation Factor VIIa variant, CB 813d, that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in severe hemophilia A and B patients. In addition to its lead Factor VIIa program, it has approximately two other coagulation factors, a Factor IX variant, CB 2679d/ISU 304, that is in advanced preclinical development, and a Factor Xa variant that has reached the advanced lead preclinical-stage of development.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.