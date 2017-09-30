Contrasting Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) & Nabors Industries (NBR)

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE: RDC) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Rowan Companies PLC alerts:

Rowan Companies PLC has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabors Industries has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nabors Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Rowan Companies PLC does not pay a dividend. Nabors Industries pays out -9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rowan Companies PLC has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Nabors Industries has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rowan Companies PLC and Nabors Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rowan Companies PLC 2 13 4 0 2.11 Nabors Industries 0 6 17 0 2.74

Rowan Companies PLC currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.40%. Nabors Industries has a consensus target price of $13.15, suggesting a potential upside of 62.95%. Given Nabors Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Rowan Companies PLC.

Profitability

This table compares Rowan Companies PLC and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rowan Companies PLC -2.62% 0.51% 0.31% Nabors Industries -32.35% -13.31% -5.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rowan Companies PLC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Nabors Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rowan Companies PLC and Nabors Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rowan Companies PLC $1.43 billion 1.13 $627.20 million ($0.31) -41.45 Nabors Industries $2.25 billion 1.03 $535.84 million ($2.55) -3.16

Rowan Companies PLC has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nabors Industries. Rowan Companies PLC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabors Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Rowan Companies PLC on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rowan Companies PLC Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: deepwater and jack-ups. Its deepwater segment consists of drillship operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of 29 mobile offshore drilling units, including 25 self-elevating jack-up rigs and four ultra-deepwater drillships. The Company’s fleet operates across the world, including the United States Gulf of Mexico (US GOM), the United Kingdom and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea, the Middle East and Trinidad. As of February 14, 2017, the Company’s drilling fleet consisted of four ultra-deepwater drillships; 19 high-specification cantilever jack-up rigs, and six premium cantilever jack-up rigs. Its jack-ups are capable of drilling wells to maximum depths ranging from 25,000 to 40,000 feet and in maximum water depths ranging from 300 to 550 feet, depending on rig size, location and outfitting.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services. The Company provides wellbore placement services, drilling software and performance tools, drilling equipment and various technologies throughout the oil and gas markets. The Company’s Drilling & Rig Services business comprises land-based and offshore drilling rig operations and other rig services, consisting of equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation and optimization software. The Company is a provider of directional drilling and measurement while drilling (MWD) systems and services. The Company also provides drilling technology and equipment, and well-site services.

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.